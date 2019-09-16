Man arrested for smashing computer screens at parliament visitors' centre

It turned out that he didn't have an appointment with the minister, as he could not provide details for it. When it was explained to him that he needed to have an appointment to meet the minister, the man lost his temper.

"All hell broke lose when he was told about the need for an appointment," said another source, who also witnessed the drama.

According to staff who witnessed the incident, the enraged man started shouting about how the police had destroyed him and his family. He then proceeded to grab computer screens and throw them on the floor. He also damaged camera equipment used to capture images of visitors for their day passes.

The man was eventually apprehended by parliament-based police, who used cables to tie him up until Cape Town central police officers arrived and handcuffed him.

"The man didn't look mentally well," said one official.

The visitors' centre locked its doors earlier than usual due to the incident.

Parliament had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.