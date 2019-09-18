South Africa

KZN police still searching for missing woman who vanished two weeks ago

18 September 2019 - 16:13 By Orrin Singh
Lusanda Kuseni, 30, has been missing since September 6. She was last seen leaving her home in Clermont, west of Durban, to visit her boyfriend.
Lusanda Kuseni, 30, has been missing since September 6. She was last seen leaving her home in Clermont, west of Durban, to visit her boyfriend.
Image: SAPS

Friday will mark two weeks since Lusanda Kuseni, 30, of Clermont, west of Durban, left her home to visit her boyfriend who lived about 1.2km away. 

Kuseni was last seen on September 6 at about 9am when she left her home on 35th Avenue to visit her boyfriend who lives on 17th Avenue - she has not been seen since. 

The approximate distance from the street Lusanda Kuseni lived on to the street her boyfriend lives on in Clermont, west of Durban.
The approximate distance from the street Lusanda Kuseni lived on to the street her boyfriend lives on in Clermont, west of Durban.
Image: Google maps

According to police she was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, navy jacket and brown sneakers while carrying a pink bag.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is requested to contact DC Thandeka Shandu on 084-850-5151/ 031-711-9939 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.

MORE

WATCH | Moving tributes shine light on murdered Natasha Conabeer's singing talent

As tributes poured in for Durban woman Natasha Conabeer, who died on Monday after going missing for three weeks, social media users shared a video of ...
News
1 week ago

Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital

Natasha Conabeer, 23, who went missing three weeks ago, has been found and is now in an intensive care ward in hospital.
News
1 week ago

Police launch search for missing Limpopo teen

Police announced on Friday they had launched a "massive search operation" for a missing Limpopo teenager - 10 days after she was last seen.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. The people who sparked the xenophobic violence South Africa
  4. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  5. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X