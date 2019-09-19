South Africa

Lies destroy your credibility, Cape Town mayor tells activists

19 September 2019 - 09:29 By Dave Chambers
Kenneth Blaine, 80, and his son Alain spent the night on the street after they were evicted from their Woodstock home on September 16 2019.
Kenneth Blaine, 80, and his son Alain spent the night on the street after they were evicted from their Woodstock home on September 16 2019.
Image: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks

The mayor of Cape Town has hit out at lobby groups for lying.

Dan Plato’s statement was sparked by Reclaim the City claims about the eviction of an 80-year-old Woodstock man from the council property he had occupied for 43 years.

The activist group claimed Kenneth Blaine had been given no notice of the eviction and had been forced to spend the night on the street.

But Plato said in this was an example of a lobby group that had “developed a very flexible relationship with the truth”.

Dan Plato
Dan Plato
Image: Esa Alexander

He added: “This is dangerous territory as they will very quickly lose the trust of the public that they claim to represent.

“Propaganda and misinformation benefits nobody — these are the very tools that did untold damage to our country through the state capture years and they have nothing of value to offer to our residents.”

Reclaim the City announced on Monday that the City of Cape Town had given Blaine only 48 hours’ notice that his property was being auctioned.

About a dozen activists disrupted the auction on Tuesday, forcing its cancellation. But Plato said what they claimed about the city’s treatment of Blaine was “blatantly untrue”.

He said: “The city has been engaging the residents of the property since 2014. For five years we have offered the resident alternative accommodation, and even offered to sell the council-owned property to him.

“All these offers were refused and the property was then set to be auctioned, with the resident notified two months ago. The resident claims that the property is registered in his deceased mother’s name. This is unfortunately also not true. The resident has also not been paying the rent, despite his claims to the contrary.”

Plato said the media needed to hold itself to a higher standard than simply reporting on a “he said, she said,” basis.

Protesters disrupt auction of 'evicted' family’s Cape Town house

Housing and community activists disrupted a property auction in Mouille Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday to protest against the eviction of 80-year-old ...
News
1 day ago

“The standards set over the past 10 years in this country are not what we should aspire towards. We need to be better,” he said.

“I trust that those members of the media who reported on this matter will correct these inaccuracies in their subsequent reporting.”

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo told GroundUp on Wednesday that the Blaine family had reoccupied the property.

READ MORE

Housing activists take City of Cape Town to court

Activist organisation and law centre Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) has launched litigation in the Cape High Court to compel the City of Cape Town to develop a ...
News
4 days ago

Planners give Growthpoint another bloody nose over CT skyscraper plan

Property giant Growthpoint suffered another setback on Tuesday when its application to build a skyscraper on a controversial site was rejected by the ...
News
2 months ago

Cape protesters begin building homes on Green Point bowling green

Reclaim the City activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the Green Point Bowling Green in Cape Town in a demand for the property to be used for ...
News
4 months ago

Land occupiers take aim at posh golf course

One of this week’s more interesting Twitter “debates” followed Tuesday’s release of a document highlighting “Cape Town’s failure to redistribute ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi slams new Afrikaans university: ‘Don’t remind us of apartheid’ South Africa
  4. Wife stabbed to death, husband wounded at Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast South Africa
  5. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X