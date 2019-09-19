Lies destroy your credibility, Cape Town mayor tells activists

He added: “This is dangerous territory as they will very quickly lose the trust of the public that they claim to represent.

“Propaganda and misinformation benefits nobody — these are the very tools that did untold damage to our country through the state capture years and they have nothing of value to offer to our residents.”

Reclaim the City announced on Monday that the City of Cape Town had given Blaine only 48 hours’ notice that his property was being auctioned.

About a dozen activists disrupted the auction on Tuesday, forcing its cancellation. But Plato said what they claimed about the city’s treatment of Blaine was “blatantly untrue”.

He said: “The city has been engaging the residents of the property since 2014. For five years we have offered the resident alternative accommodation, and even offered to sell the council-owned property to him.

“All these offers were refused and the property was then set to be auctioned, with the resident notified two months ago. The resident claims that the property is registered in his deceased mother’s name. This is unfortunately also not true. The resident has also not been paying the rent, despite his claims to the contrary.”

Plato said the media needed to hold itself to a higher standard than simply reporting on a “he said, she said,” basis.