Completed in 2014, this police station has never been used

A new police station in Moeka Village, north of Pretoria, is standing empty while the community struggles with crime.

When the construction of Moeka-Vuma police station in the North West’s Moretele district municipality started in 2013, the community hoped the crime rate in the area would decline.

But the police station, which was completed in 2014, has never been used. The paint on the walls is peeling off. Some of the windows are broken and weeds are growing on the pavement.

The village’s Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Abel Kubai, says the most common crimes in the village are house break-ins, robberies and assaults. “I work very closely with the police, and I can tell you that we wouldn’t be having this challenge of crime in our community if Moeka-Vuma police station was working,” he said.

“Early this year my family and I were robbed at gunpoint at home by thugs who made away with around R2,000 and four cellphones,” Kubai said.