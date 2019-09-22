More than 300 rhino poached in first half of 2019

Three-hundred-and-eighteen rhino were poached in SA in the first half of the year, the environmental affairs department announced on World Rhino Day on Sunday.

This was a decrease from the 386 killed over the same period - January 1 to June 30 - the year before.

Of the 318, 190 were in the Kruger National Park. There were 1,202 incursions and poacher activities recorded in the Kruger in the first six months of 2019, the department said.

In releasing the figures, minister Barbara Creecy said that it was vital that communities that lived around the various parks were brought into the “mainstream of conservation” if the country wanted to deal with poaching.

“We will redouble our efforts to make sure that communities who live on the borders of our parks benefit from conservation and the biodiversity economy so they are not vulnerable to recruitment by syndicated poaching operations,” she said.