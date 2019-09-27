Five pictures we will always remember Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by

Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela would have turned 83 on Thursday and many South Africans celebrated her birthday on Twitter, thanking her for her contribution in the liberation of black people.

Madikizela-Mandela was born in Bizana, Eastern Cape, and her career in politics saw her serve as a member of the ANC NEC, president of the women's league and deputy minister of arts and culture.

She died on April 2 2018 at Milpark Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. From her youth to her old age, here are five pictures we will always remember her by: