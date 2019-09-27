South Africa

Pitbulls suspected as dead man with wounds to his face found in PE park

27 September 2019 - 10:58 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A man's body, with multiple bite wounds on his face, was found in Armstrong Street in Malabar, PE, on Friday morning.
A man's body, with multiple bite wounds on his face, was found in Armstrong Street in Malabar, PE, on Friday morning.
Image: Gallo Images/ Thinkstock

The body of a 48-year-old man was found with multiple dog bites in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was found in Armstrong Street, Malabar, around 7am.

“At this stage circumstances surrounding the attack and subsequent death is unclear. However, while police were still processing the crime scene, they followed up on information of a woman washing dogs in Malabar, not far from the crime scene.”

She said police called in the animal anti-cruelty league to remove three pitbulls pending the investigation.

A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

MORE

Durban teen in serious condition after being mauled by two pit bulls

Paramedics treated a 13-year-old girl in Asherville, Durban, after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Monday.
News
2 months ago

True story! Pitbull saves fisherman from bloody shark attack

A fisherman's pit bull is making global headlines after it saved him from a shark attack.
News
1 month ago

Seven jailed for dog fighting and chaining animals in filthy conditions

The National Council of SPCAs  (NSPCA) has expressed jubilation at the sentencing of six people to jail for two-and-a-half years each for their ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  5. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Harry and Meghan take little Archie to meet Tutu
X