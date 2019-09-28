KZN man sentenced to life in prison for rape of elderly woman

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the rape of a 59-year-old woman.

The KwaDukuza Regional Court sentenced 26-year-old Skhumbuzo Ngogwana on Friday, after hearing how he brutally raped the woman at Mzulwini in Maphumulo, in northern KZN, in January last year.

It emerged during the trial that the woman was asleep in her home when she was awoken by a knock at her door.

"The victim immediately contacted her children, informing them of the intruder knocking.

"When Ngogwana heard the victim making a phone call, he forcefully kicked the door open.

"He grabbed the victim, dragged her out of the house and repeatedly raped her," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Maphumulo police were notified and a case of rape was opened.

The docket was transferred to KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit who took over the investigation.

Ngogwana was arrested a day after the rape. He was denied bail and kept in custody until his trial.

"This sentence will serve as a warning to other rapists who intend to commit such criminal acts and think they will get away with it.

"This conviction is also a victory against crimes directed toward women and children," she added.