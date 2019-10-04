SportsLIVE PODCAST | 'Mark Alexander must step down' over Etzebeth — Claassen

This comes after Alexander stood in support of Etzebeth, who is facing mounting calls from the public and Langebaan residents to be recalled from the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad. SA Rugby said it would launch an internal investigation into the matter.

Claassen also said the community of Langebaan, in an all-night meeting at their community hall on Thursday night with the Human Rights Commission, wanted SA Rugby to go to Langebaan and issue an apology over its handling of the issue.

Earlier in the Etzebeth saga, former Bok coach Peter de Villiers issued a statement saying he would not support the Springboks while Etzebeth was still a part of the Rugby World Cup team in Japan. His representative, Pablo Urayayi, visited the Tiso Blackstar Group Blackstar Multimedia studios to chat about Peter de Villiers' stance on the Etzebeth saga and discuss what has been happening with the former Bok coach.