Man arrested after drugs worth R4m discovered in upmarket Zimbali home

The Hawks on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man after heroin worth an estimated R4m was found in an upmarket townhouse in the plush Zimbali area, north of Durban.

The man was apprehended after officials received a tip-off.

“The arrest came after the Hawks received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept at and distributed from an unoccupied upmarket townhouse in Zimbali.

“The suspect was renting another townhouse not from away the alleged stash house while using the other apartment as a storage facility,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo.

The man was spotted entering the rented premises.

Police, armed with a search warrant, then confronted the suspect. Mhlongo said the man put up a fight, but was ultimately detained.

Following the tip-off, a search was conducted.

“During the search of the house, the team seized 16kg of heroin powder, cash, other paraphernalia and machinery totalling at least R4m,” said Mhlongo.

Officials also searched other houses belonging to the man in Umhlanga and Mount Edgecombe, but found no drugs. The man was expected to appear at the Umhlali Magistrate's Court on Monday for dealing in and possession of drugs.