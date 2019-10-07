South Africa

Gauteng health department staff are privately doing business with government

07 October 2019 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng health department staff are running private businesses, which are getting work from government.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

There are 184 staff who work for the Gauteng Health Department, yet have private businesses which deal with government departments, including health.

This was revealed by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to questions from the DA's Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

The employees were identified by the Gauteng Audit Service and the auditor-general’s 2018/19 report.

They are involved in a wide range of businesses, including medical supplies, food, events management, health publishing, emergency care, security and funeral services, said Bloom.

It is not known how many Gauteng health department staff get business from the department itself. According to Masuku, “a detailed report has been requested from the head of department”.

A deadline of October 14 has been given.

“Once the information has been provided, it will be forwarded to the legislature,” the MEC said.

