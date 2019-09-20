Shortage of anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medicines to hit state hospitals

Patients needing anti-psychotics or common anti-depressants from state clinics and hospitals may be turned away.

The health department has admitted that it is facing a severe shortage of anti-depressants and anti-psychotics used for schizophrenia, due to a range of supplier problems.

There are also shortages of common anti-depressants such as Prozac and drugs such as generic Lexamil, used for anxiety.

The health department said shortages were because of global shortages of the pharmaceutical ingredients, production problems and industrial action at local production facilities.