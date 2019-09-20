South Africa

Shortage of anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medicines to hit state hospitals

20 September 2019 - 19:05 By KATHARINE CHILD
The health department has admitted that it is facing a severe shortage of anti-depressants and anti-psychotics due to a range of supplier problems. Stock image.
The health department has admitted that it is facing a severe shortage of anti-depressants and anti-psychotics due to a range of supplier problems. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Alexander Raths

Patients needing anti-psychotics or common anti-depressants from state clinics and hospitals may be turned away.

The health department has admitted that it is facing a severe shortage of anti-depressants and anti-psychotics used for schizophrenia, due to a range of supplier problems.

There are also shortages of common anti-depressants such as Prozac and drugs such as generic Lexamil, used for anxiety.

The health department said shortages were because of global shortages of the pharmaceutical ingredients, production problems and industrial action at local production facilities.

SA pill regulator investigating heartburn meds for potential cancer-causing impurities

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is investigating if ranitidine, a common heartburn medicine, has a chemical contamination which ...
News
1 hour ago

The department said in a statement that there are eight companies on tender to produce these medicines and they have been unable to supply the quantities which have been ordered.

The companies are Dezzo Pharmaceuticals, Biotech Pharmaceuticals, Aspen Pharmacare, Gulf Drug, Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Ranbaxy and Austell.

“This shortage affects all provinces and may also affect availability in the private health sector," the department said.

The most-affected drugs are citalopram, fluoxetine, haloperidol and olanzapine.

The shortage of anti-psychotic drugs amitriptyline, chlorpromazine, clonazepam and risperidone have been addressed in the short term, the department said.

Manufacturers who are not on tender have been selling to the state, but this will not fix the problem.

Microdosing with LSD promises big health benefits but it's a risky business

Taking low doses of psychoactive drugs is being touted as a way to treat everything from chronic pain to depression, but the research to prove it is ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The department said: “Unfortunately, other manufacturers do not produce the high volumes used in the state and their quantities will be limited.

"We are sourcing stock from other countries where this is available to address the current shortage.

"Medicine shortages are a global problem affecting all countries from time to time. The medicine supply chain is very long and complex ... a breakdown in any part of this chain will result in medicine shortages in a health facility."

The DA’s Jack Bloom raised the alarm on Friday morning, saying: "I am concerned by a shortage of psychiatric drugs in Gauteng hospitals and clinics that is alarming mental health patients."

Bloom said: "Mental health patients are being told that these essential drugs are in short supply, and are either given an inadequate supply or told to come back later. I know of several patients who have gone to various hospitals and clinics trying to get anti-depressant medicine. This is a distressing situation that affects very vulnerable people.

"Before government introduces NHI, there is much they can do to address simple things like managing drug stocks."

RELATED ARTICLES

'Groundbreaking' TB drugs trialed in SA drastically shorten treatment time

The treatment, which targets drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis, also reduces the number of pills patients have to take on a daily basis
Lifestyle
1 month ago

NHI is not nationalisation of private health care facilities: Zweli Mkhize

The private health sector will not be nationalised and all "private practices and hospitals will remain in the hands of their private owners during ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

What we do and don't know about NHI and our health care

When the NHI Fund starts paying for benefits, medical schemes will be expected to offer only complementary cover
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched South Africa
  4. Hawks peer into Floyd Shivambu's luxury Range Rover purchase: Report South Africa
  5. WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral South Africa

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X