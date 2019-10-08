'Comprehensive action plan' in place to deal with KZN landfill fire

The KwaZulu-Natal government has vowed to investigate any illegality over a fire that has burnt at the New England Road landfill site in Pietermaritzburg for several days.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, visited the landfill on Monday.

"We have stated in the past that we will not tolerate any breaches and non-compliance with the National Environmental Management Waste Act. Over the next few days, we will be consulting with relevant authorities in order to ascertain exactly how to penalise those found to be in breach with environmental laws. It cannot be business as usual," she said.

"We also want to urgently address the management of the site in order to minimise the damage. In this regard, we have requested regular reports on the containment measures."

Several schools have closed their doors as a shroud of smoke hovers over parts of the province's capital city.