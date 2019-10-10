Grade 9 pupil accused of fatal stabbing is suspended from school, pending DC

A 15-year-old pupil accused of stabbing another to death with a pair of scissors at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School, Sebokeng, is suspended from the school until further notice.

This was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Education on Wednesday after police provisionally withdrew a murder charge against the Grade 9 learner.

The department’ spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the pupil would be subjected to a disciplinary hearing where a decision on whether he returns to the same school would be taken.

“He will duly be suspended until the HoD takes a decision…” he said.

Police spokesperson, Captain Fikile Funda, said the matter was withdrawn to allow for further police investigations.

Amid a spate of crime on school premises across the province, the education department is working with School Governing Bodies on how best to handle cases involving violent pupils.

“Currently the department is conducting capacity building programmes for SGBs on handling learner misconduct to make sure that SGB members adhere to proper procedures when conducting disciplinary hearings for learners…” said Mabona.