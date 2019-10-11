Kidnapped Amy'Leigh still struggling, says her family as judge rules on bail

The family of six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager says she is still "struggling" after her kidnapping.

Amy'Leigh's grandfather, Christo de Jager, said that the six-year-old was battling to come to terms with what happened.

"Every child has a fear of something like this happening to them, but I think she will be a bit relieved that they are not released on bail," he said outside court.

He was speaking after the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Friday morning granted bail to one of the four people allegedly involved in the kidnapping, and denied bail for two others. The fourth suspect has abandoned his bid for bail.

Magistrate Hussain Khota denied bail to Tharina Human, 27, and Pieter van Zyl, 50. Bail of R25,000 was granted to Laetitia Nel. Her bail conditions say she has to report to the Vanderbijlpark police station every Wednesday and that she is not allowed to make any contact with state witnesses.

The court was informed that the fourth suspect, Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, had abandoned his bail application.

Human sat in the dock wiping her tears with white tissue. Nel, 40, was also in tears, seemingly relieved at being granted bail.