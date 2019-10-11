Highlands Park striker Rodney Ramagalela is can’t wait to play alongside Tendai Ndoro in what may turn out to be a devastating attacking duo.

Ramagalela has only featured in four matches in all competitions since he joined Highlands from Polokwane City during the transfer window due to an assortment of injuries.

He missed last weekend’s MTN8 cup final loss to SuperSport United as he recovers from injury‚ but he is working on his way to full recovery and believes his partnership with Ndoro will trouble most teams.

“I believe that everyone in South Africa knows what I can do and they know what Ndoro can do. We just have to wait and see when the time comes for me and him to play together‚” he said.

“I have had a few problems since joining Highlands‚ especially after losing my daughter. It has not been easy for me as a player but being in the family of Highlands Park has helped me to get back into the team.

“I am getting myself ready to come back stronger after the injury and I am working my way back to the team.”

Ramagalela said that it is important for Highlands to put the MTN8 disappointment behind them and focus on the remainder of the season where they have the Absa Premiership‚ Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup to play for.

“For us it was disappointing to lose a cup final against SuperSport but at the same time it was a learning process‚” he said.

“But it is behind us now and we have to look ahead to what is going to be a long season. I believe that we are on the right track and we must not dwell much on the loss.

“We have accepted the loss to SuperSport and we have learned valuable lessons as a team and we have to move on that‚” he said‚ adding that it is Park’s senior playes’ responsibility to help the younger players deal with the disappointment.

“As senior players‚ we have to help the younger ones to forget about the SuperSport defeat and focus on the future.

“We must make them to understand that what we went through last weekend was a learning experience. We will try to do our best as senior players to help the coaches in making sure that the younger players refocus on what is coming ahead.

“Going forward‚ you have to expect a team that will compete in each and every game because that is who we are as Highlands. We are going to treat every game as a cup final. We are still building and our focus is to make this team better.”