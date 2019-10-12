South Africa

WATCH | Three gunmen rob KZN service station

12 October 2019 - 13:45 By Orrin Singh
Three gunmen were captured on video robbing a service station in Nseleni on the KZN north coast on Thursday.
Three gunmen were captured on video robbing a service station in Nseleni on the KZN north coast on Thursday.
Image: Screengrab from video

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after three gunmen robbed a service station in Nseleni on the north coast. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala on Saturday told TimesLIVE that the robbery occurred at 1.15am on Thursday. 

"The complainant was working at a business premises when she was approached by three unidentified suspects," she said. 

The gunmen robbed the woman of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot. 

In the footage, three armed men can be seen rummaging around the cash till while the shop's employee lies on the floor.

"The matter is still under investigation," said Gwala.

MORE

Police swoop on suspects as they flee from Durban supermarket robbery

Swift police action led to the arrests of five suspects, aged between 17 and 24, shortly after a business robbery in Phoenix, north of Durban, on ...
News
3 hours ago

Police foil post office robbery and arrest seven suspects in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police, acting on a tip-off, foiled a post office robbery and arrested seven suspects in Butterworth in the early hours of Friday.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Rolex gang strikes in Sandton, 'hijacks' getaway car as bullets fly

A motorist was stripped of his Rolex watch in broad daylight, allegedly by an armed gang, whose members then became involved in a shoot-out as they ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa
  2. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  3. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  4. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA Oprah graduate on black tax: 'I hope you love me without the house' South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X