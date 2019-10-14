NPA defends hotel stays and flights for investigative unit head

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has defended the cash it spent on accommodation and flights for its investigative directorate head Hermione Cronje.

Cronje reportedly travels from Cape Town to the NPA headquarters in Pretoria each week, where she attends meetings and attends to strategic planning and operational commitments.

An EWN report on Monday revealed that the cash-strapped NPA was spending R2,000 a night in hotel stays for four nights a week for Cronje, and an additional R4,000 each week on flights between Gauteng and the Western Cape.

This was all since her appointment in May.