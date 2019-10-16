Eskom warns of load-shedding all day on Thursday

Embattled power utility Eskom on Wednesday warned that load-shedding was expected to continue all day on Thursday.

In a statement, Eskom said that it expected stage 2 load-shedding to last from 9am to 11pm.

"In order to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout, and having taken into account all the recovery efforts currently being implemented, our prognosis for [Thursday] is that stage 2 rotational load-shedding will be implemented from 9am to 11pm. This requires that a total of 2,000MW be load-shed throughout the country," said acting group executive Jabu Mabuza.