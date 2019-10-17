Darkness and frustration as load-shedding continues
Eskom has been implementing stage two load-shedding, with the utility confirming that outages will continue on Thursday.
Here's what you need to know:
Rotational power cuts
Power cuts are being implemented for up to four hours from 9am to 11pm, on a rotational basis countrywide. Eskom said stage two power cuts will help shed 2,000MW.
Schedule
Eskom and Johannesburg's City Power have uploaded load-shedding schedules, which provide the dates, times and areas in which the power cuts will take place.
Why?
Eskom attributed the power cuts to breakdowns and generation capacity. It said the breakdowns are above 10,500MW.
Acting group CEO Jabu Mabuza said load-shedding is always the last resort and that the power utility strives to avoid it. However, if necessary, it will “do so at minimum levels and with as much predictability as possible”.
Here's what you can do
Eskom has provided customers with information on ways to save electricity, including using cold tap water instead of geysers and using pool pumps only when necessary.
Mzansi peeved
As parts of Mzansi were plunged into darkness, Twitter was lit up with comments.
Some matriculants could not write their computer applications paper yesterday due to #Loadshedding— Ms_WMC _Agent 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) October 17, 2019
Viva government of the people who cares about the 4IR.
We are led.. 👏
#Loadshedding costs South Africa R1 Billion per day— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) October 17, 2019
*Businesses get affected (Factories; Malls; Food outlets; Shopping Complexes; Fuel Stations)
*Systems offline
*Schools
*Public & Private facilities
Ramaphosa; Gordhan; Mabuza have got no clue on how to "fix" Eskom. pic.twitter.com/CdJngUZdIc
#loadshedding The military must take over Eskom. Government must pay R 100 billion owed by Eskom & decree that no SOE must ever borrow money to fund its operations. Investments must be funded by SA borrowings only & no foreign debt.— Mind Leverage (@hlabane_g) October 17, 2019