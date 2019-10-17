Darkness and frustration as load-shedding continues

Eskom has been implementing stage two load-shedding, with the utility confirming that outages will continue on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know:

Rotational power cuts

Power cuts are being implemented for up to four hours from 9am to 11pm, on a rotational basis countrywide. Eskom said stage two power cuts will help shed 2,000MW.

Schedule

Eskom and Johannesburg's City Power have uploaded load-shedding schedules, which provide the dates, times and areas in which the power cuts will take place.

Why?

Eskom attributed the power cuts to breakdowns and generation capacity. It said the breakdowns are above 10,500MW.

Acting group CEO Jabu Mabuza said load-shedding is always the last resort and that the power utility strives to avoid it. However, if necessary, it will “do so at minimum levels and with as much predictability as possible”.

Here's what you can do

Eskom has provided customers with information on ways to save electricity, including using cold tap water instead of geysers and using pool pumps only when necessary.

Mzansi peeved

As parts of Mzansi were plunged into darkness, Twitter was lit up with comments.