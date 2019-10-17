Three Eastern Cape cops die just days apart in separate attacks

Three police officers from the Eastern Cape have died in three days.

In the most recent incident, a 47-year-old police officer with almost two decades of experience was found murdered in his vehicle, said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

"On October 14 2019, the body of Capt Mzikayise Kelemane, aged 47, was found by a community member in the fields near Addo Road in Port Elizabeth. He was found in his bakkie with a bullet wound to his head," said Muridili.

She said the officer was attached to crime intelligence in Port Elizabeth.

"His wife had reported him missing at the police station the day before his body was discovered. A case of murder is being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the captain’s death and to trace the perpetrators," said Muridili.

On the same day, a female officer died following an attack on her vehicle two weeks earlier.

"On October 1, Sgt Pathiswa Mhlola had just left her workplace, Libode police station, near Mthatha. She was driving home with a family member when her vehicle was blocked by a bakkie and the occupants started shooting at her vehicle. The member was shot several times on her upper body," said Muridili.

"She was rushed to hospital and on October 14 2019, succumbed to her injuries."