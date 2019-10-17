KZN traffic officer murdered with his service pistol

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was shot dead with his service pistol on Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Mbuso Biyela was shot twice in the chest while on duty on the R66, just outside Eshowe.

A source close to the investigation told TimesLIVE that Biyela had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation and was busy with an inspection when he was approached by a man, who was on foot.

“At this stage we are still trying to establish whether it was a hit, and they had specifically targeted him for some reason, or whether it was a botched robbery, where the suspect intended to rob him of his firearm.”

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Biyela was forced to lie on the ground before being disarmed.