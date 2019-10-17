South Africa

Two pupils arrested for armed robbery of teenager at bus stop

17 October 2019 - 12:46 By Iavan Pijoos
Two pupils aged 15 and 17 allegedly robbed the teenager while he was waiting for a bus after school on Tuesday.
Image: Saps

Two knife-wielding pupils were arrested after they allegedly robbed a 13-year-old pupil close to Gandhi Square in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the two pupils, aged 15 and 17, robbed the teenager while he was waiting for a bus after school on Tuesday afternoon. 

Mbele said the suspects threatened the 13-year-old with a knife and a pair of scissors, and took his cellphone.

“He screamed for help and a security guard arrested one suspect. They recovered a knife and scissors.”

On Wednesday, the father of the second suspect phoned the police and asked them to come to their home. Police recovered the stolen cellphone and arrested the boy.

The two are charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen cellphone. They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

