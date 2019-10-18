South Africa

Grade 12 lovebirds arrested for faking kidnap in bid for R1m ransom

18 October 2019 - 13:19 By timeslive
Two grade 12 pupils hatched a plot to extort a cool R1m from the woman's mother.
Two grade 12 pupils hatched a plot to extort a cool R1m from the woman's mother.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

A young couple who came up with up a kidnap-for-ransom scheme to tap the woman's mom for R1m have been arrested, despite their attempt to foil police by swapping a SIM  card.

The duo, both 20, are due to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday, for defeating the ends of justice.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said on Friday that police began investigating when a missing person's report was filed for a female grade 12 pupil on October 10. Her mother then received a cellphone message demanding a ransom payment.

The police investigation closed in on the boyfriend.

It is alleged that he colluded with the girlfriend and they used the girl's cellphone with a different SIM card to send the message to her mother.

On Thursday this week, police received information about the duo being seen together. They were both found at the premises of a friend of the boyfriend, where they were arrested.

“The SIM card used to send the message was also found in the possession of the boyfriend,” said Hlathi.

MORE

Two arrested after 'demanding R2m' for kidnapped foreign businessman

Two people were arrested at the weekend after they allegedly kidnapped a foreign businessman and demanded a ransom for his release.
News
1 week ago

Amy'Leigh kidnapping: two accused will stay in jail, third gets R25,000 bail

Bail of R25,000 has been granted to one of the suspects accused of kidnapping Amy’Leigh de Jager outside a primary school in Vanderbijlpark.
News
1 week ago

Ugandan man found dead in KZN after R15,000 ransom demand paid

The family of a 43-year-old Ugandan man who was kidnapped by a group of people who demanded a R 15 000 ransom is reeling from shock after the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  4. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa
  5. JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X