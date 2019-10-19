Cape Town mayor Dan Plato addresses refugees camped outside the UNHCR

Balous is a father of three and has been staying in South Africa for 14 years. He left the DRC because the country was embroiled in a civil war. He said that he had to flee for his family’s safety.

“We had no other choice,” he said. But coming to South Africa has been “more inhumane than what we have seen in our home”.

Before joining the protest he was staying in Langa. He said that he was threatened and warned that if he does not leave South Africa he would be killed.

Refugees held signs stating “STOP KILLING US” and marched up and down the street chanting “No more South Africa! We want to go!”