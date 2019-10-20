South Africa

'Multiple fatalities' feared as taxi rolls 1km down embankment near Durban

20 October 2019 - 12:33 By Naledi Shange
A taxi rolled about 1km down an embankment in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, on Sunday morning.
A taxi rolled about 1km down an embankment in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, on Sunday morning.
Image: Rescue Care

Emergency services in Durban had to walk about 2km down a steep embankment to get to the scene of a horrific taxi crash on Sunday morning.

The accident, which took place in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, has resulted in fears of "multiple fatalities".

Rescue workers and paramedics were still trying struggling to access the scene to assess the extent of the injuries and deaths by midday - but initial reports suggested that at least five people had died.

According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care paramedics, medics were being forced to trek the rocky 2km route to reach the taxi.

“The taxi left the roadway and rolled down the embankment. They [emergency services] have to walk [to the scene] as there is no access by road to get to where the taxi is.”

The Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter has been deployed to the scene. A video taken from the chopper showed the wreckage lying amid the greenery.

Police were also on the scene.

This is a developing story.

MORE

At least 21 dead in weekend carnage on SA roads

It has been a deadly weekend on South African roads, with at least 21 having been killed.
News
1 hour ago

Seven schoolboys dead in horror truck crash in North West

Seven pupils from the North West died in a car accident, the provincial community safety and transport department said on Sunday.
News
2 hours ago

One dead, several injured in multiple vehicle crash on N3 in KZN

A multiple vehicle accident on the southbound N3 near the Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night left one person dead and several ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  5. SA man arrested for hotel murder in Alaska confesses to 2nd killing South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X