Lenasia roadway reopened after early protest

Public order and metro police have stabilised the area of Lenasia where a land-related protest blocked roads earlier on Wednesday morning.

“The situation in Lenasia extension 9 is under control. This following earlier protests on [the] R554. Protesters have dispersed,” said Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe.

“The roadway has been reopened, traffic is free flowing.”

Protesters had earlier blockaded the R554, between Scorpio Drive and Rietfontein Road, with rocks and burning tyres.

Residents had voiced concern about the protest affecting the matric exams, with pupils due to write the English paper on Wednesday.

Tensions have been high all year between Lenasia homeowners and informal shack dwellers who are flocking to the area in growing numbers.