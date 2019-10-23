Lenasia roadway reopened after early protest
Public order and metro police have stabilised the area of Lenasia where a land-related protest blocked roads earlier on Wednesday morning.
“The situation in Lenasia extension 9 is under control. This following earlier protests on [the] R554. Protesters have dispersed,” said Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe.
“The roadway has been reopened, traffic is free flowing.”
Protesters had earlier blockaded the R554, between Scorpio Drive and Rietfontein Road, with rocks and burning tyres.
Residents had voiced concern about the protest affecting the matric exams, with pupils due to write the English paper on Wednesday.
Tensions have been high all year between Lenasia homeowners and informal shack dwellers who are flocking to the area in growing numbers.
JHB - Lenasia: #ProtestAction Nirvana Drive: between Trade Route Mall and Golden Highway pic.twitter.com/1Gac9Tv9yq— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 23, 2019
@AsktheChiefJMPD @Abramjee @David_Makhura @Lesufi R554 between Scorpio Dr And Rietfontuin fire station ext 9 LENASIA closed today is first day of matric exams how are children going to write if road is closed by illegal land grabbers— cass abed (@cassimabed) October 23, 2019
@TrafficSA Nirvana drive land grab protest lenasia ext 9 pic.twitter.com/zBeDYWVANI— Kobie Snyders (@kobies96) October 23, 2019