South Africa

Lenasia roadway reopened after early protest

23 October 2019 - 08:48 By timeslive
A Lenasia home surrounded by shacks.
A Lenasia home surrounded by shacks.
Image: Emile Bosch

Public order and metro police have stabilised the area of Lenasia where a land-related protest blocked roads earlier on Wednesday morning.

“The situation in Lenasia extension 9 is under control. This following earlier protests on [the] R554. Protesters have dispersed,” said Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe.

“The roadway has been reopened, traffic is free flowing.”

Protesters had earlier blockaded the R554, between Scorpio Drive and Rietfontein Road, with rocks and burning tyres.

Residents had voiced concern about the protest affecting the matric exams, with pupils due to write the English paper on Wednesday.

Tensions have been high all year between Lenasia homeowners and informal shack dwellers who are flocking to the area in growing numbers.

MORE

Shanty town grows - clashes loom as land 'sold' to homeless

Farouk Jardine's office is a one-roomed shack in Ennerdale, Johannesburg. For those in doubt, the word "office" is emblazoned in red spray paint on ...
News
2 months ago

JMPD will continue to demolish 'illegal structures until all are destroyed'

Land occupiers in Lenasia South are up in arms after Johannesburg metro police demolished their structures.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | 'I spent my life savings on this house' - Lenasia homeowner

With even relatives now reluctant to visit them, Lenasia South homeowners want to start anew somewhere else after being encircled by land invaders.
News
2 months ago

Here's what people are paying for shacks going up in Lenasia

Come hell or high water, shack dwellers from Narens Farm, close to Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, have vowed they will not be moved - neither by ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Jokes and memes aside, a boy at Bishops has been hurt South Africa
  2. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa
  3. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  4. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  5. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa

Latest Videos

Playgrounds turned into battlefields: Are school kids becoming more violent?
'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
X