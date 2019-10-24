Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay

The search for a missing mother and her two children came to a halt in Herolds Bay near George on Wednesday afternoon after parts of a car — believed to be theirs — were found at the bottom of a cliff.

It was initially feared that they had been abducted, with police in the Eastern and Western Cape placed on alert.

The discovery of the car parts was made near the dangerous fishing and picnic spot Voëlklip, on the outskirts of the town.

The search was launched after Heidi Scheepers, 35, took her daughter, 6, and son, 2, to Herolds Bay for a walk on the beach at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Her husband, Ettienne, 36, had gone with them to the beach but left on foot to check on some of his businesses.

The couple own the Herolds Bay Cafe and run the Garden Route Property Management group that manages several holiday homes in the area.

After Heidi and the children failed to return home, social media posts asking for help in finding them went viral.

Police, rescue workers and residents joined the search, covering a large area of the town and surrounding suburbs, all the way up to George.

A rescue helicopter was deployed on Wednesday and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) arrived to help after someone spotted parts of what appear to be a VW Caravelle door — the same colour as the missing vehicle — at the bottom of a steep cliff.

According to Ettienne, the vehicle his wife and children had been in when they disappeared was a charcoal Caravelle.

The search shifted in the afternoon to the rocky cliff near a gravel road in Voëlklip — a remote stretch on the outskirts of the town.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said police divers withdrew from the sea shortly after going in because the weather conditions were too rough to continue the search safely.

“[The] NSRI launched a boat to have a look while the helicopter hovered above,” Pojie said.

“At this stage, the only thing we can say is that parts of a vehicle [that appear to be] the same colour as the missing Caravelle were found at the bottom of the cliff.

“Due to the weather conditions, we were unable to retrieve the car parts at this stage.”