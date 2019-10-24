South Africa

Thieves steal 62-seater bus from special needs school in Klerksdorp

24 October 2019 - 14:35 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The bus was last seen parked at Keurhof School around 3pm on Thursday.
The bus was last seen parked at Keurhof School around 3pm on Thursday.
Image: Keurhof School

Thieves made off with a branded 62-seater bus from a special needs school at Klerksdorp in the North West.

Police spokesperson Amogelang Mabihi said the bus was last seen parked at Keurhof School around 3pm on Wednesday.

“This morning [Thursday] the complainant got a call from one of the bus drivers to ask about the whereabouts of the bus. The bus was nowhere to be found,” Mabihi said.

The thieves allegedly gained entry to the school by breaking padlocks at the rear entrance.

“They used the same entrance to flee the scene. The bus still has the Keurhof branding on the sides.”

READ MORE

At least 40 buses 'stolen' to blockade streets in Tshwane wage strike

Striking municipal workers allegedly took "at least" 40 buses without permission to blockade roads during the wage strike that caused traffic chaos ...
News
2 months ago

Doctor arrested for car theft as Tshwane metro police pounce

A medical doctor was arrested in Tshwane at the weekend for possession of stolen high-end vehicles.
News
1 month ago

Fresh car-jamming alert after crackdown in Pretoria nabs 28 suspects

Gauteng police are cautioning motorists to be alert to anyone approaching their vehicles in parking areas.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  2. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  3. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa
  4. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  5. WATCH | Pastor slates matric pupil's 'satanic' artwork at KZN school South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X