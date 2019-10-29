South Africa

Two men arrested in KZN with AK-47 rifles and ammunition

29 October 2019 - 18:58 By Ernest Mabuza
Cops arrested two men in KZN on Tuesday in possession of AK-47s and ammunition.
Image: 123RF/snak

Police seized two AK-47 assault rifles and arrested two men in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the men were arrested by members of the police public order policing unit, who were were acting on intelligence gathered about the rifles.

"Police proceeded to Madondo Reserve, where they seized two AK-47 rifles with 14 rounds of ammunition," said Naicker.

"Two men, aged 26, were arrested and charged for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition."

They will appear in the Colenso magistrate's court on Wednesday.

In another operation on Monday, members of the same policing unit arrested a 32-year-old man at Umgai Reserve after he was found in possession of a revolver.

He was detained at the Sawoti police station and charged with being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

