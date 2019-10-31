South Africa

AK47 and semi-automatic rifle seized after JMPD officers spot 'suspicious' Audi

31 October 2019 - 18:51 By Ernest Mabuza
Johannesburg Metro Police Department offices on Thursday seized three firearms, including an AK47 and a BxP semi automatic rifle, during an undercover operation.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department offices on Thursday seized three firearms, including an AK47 and a BxP semi automatic rifle, during an undercover operation.
Image: David Tembe via Twitter

Undercover Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers seized three firearms, including an AK-47 automatic rifle, and a white Audi in Amalgam on Thursday afternoon.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the department's undercover officers drove past a shisanyama at Dorado Avenue in Amalgam at 3pm and noticed a suspicious vehicle.

The officers made a U-turn and approached the occupants of the vehicles. The suspects then opened fire on the officers before fleeing on foot and leaving the car with the firearms inside.

Minnaar said officers shot once, ensuring that they did not shoot innocent bystanders.

No one was injured during the shoot-out, but there was a bullet hole in the undercover officers' vehicle.

No arrests were made.

Minnaar said the Audi was hijacked in Langlaagte last Friday.

Apart from the AK-47 rifle, JMPD officers also seized a BxP semi-automatic rifle and a Taurus pistol.

MORE

WATCH | Policewoman impounding goods beaten outside Joburg mall

A female metro police officer was beaten up by a mob at Pan Africa Shopping Centre in Wynberg, north of Johannesburg
News
1 week ago

JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer died after she was run over on the M1 on Thursday morning
News
2 weeks ago

JMPD officer and two others shot and killed at tavern in Vlakfontein

An off-duty Johannesburg metro police officer and two others were shot and killed at a tavern in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg on Saturday.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy South Africa
  4. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X