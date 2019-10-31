South Africa

KZN cop killers get life plus 55 years

31 October 2019 - 15:43 By Orrin Singh
Two KZN men received life sentences for the murder of a policeman in Mbongolwane area in 2017.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Two men have been handed life sentences for the 2017 murder of a police officer. 

Mhlakayifani Qiniselani Mathonsi, 24, and Mpho Thusini, 23, appeared in the Mtubatuba high court in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, were they were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Mbongolwane police official Const Sabelo Mavundla, 30. 

In November 2017, Mavundla and another policeman followed up on a complaint about a hostage situation in a homestead at the Maqhogo area, outside Mbongolwane. When the policemen arrived at the scene, they were informed that two armed suspects had fled on foot.

However, when the officers were leaving, they were ambushed by Mathonsi and Thusini. Mavundla was shot dead. 

After investigations, the men were arrested at Esikhaleni and found in possession of two state firearms, an R5 assault rifle and Z88 handgun, as well as ammunition.

The suspects were arrested and charged on seven counts including murder and possession of unlicensed weapons. They were denied bail.

They received a further 55 years' imprisonment for six counts related to attempted robbery, theft, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

