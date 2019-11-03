South Africa

Fire truck responding to emergency ploughs into Centurion house

03 November 2019 - 14:10 By ERNEST MABUZA
A driver lost control of the Tshwane emergency services fire engine and crashed into the wall and home of this Centurion home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A driver lost control of the Tshwane emergency services fire engine and crashed into the wall and home of this Centurion home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Image: Twitter/Ntando Kubheka

Heavy rains in Tshwane have kept emergency personnel busy and led to a fire department tanker crashing into a house in Centurion early on Saturday morning – leaving two people injured.

In a separate incident, emergency services personnel rescued a motorist in Tshwane when his vehicle got stuck in a flooded street after heavy rains in Centurion on Saturday morning.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said staff were responding to an emergency call in the early hours of Saturday when the tanker crashed.

“It was raining and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the wall and the house.

“Fortunately, the occupants of the house were not injured as the crash affected the garage side of the house,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso said two emergency services staff sustained light injuries and were sent to Unitas Hospital for treatment.

In the flooding incident, Mabaso said emergency services assisted a person who was trapped inside their vehicle.

He said the whole of Centurion where the Hennops River flowed was prone to flooding.

MORE

Flooding in Cape Town while Joburg feels the heat

Localised flooding and road closures greeted the Western Cape on Friday morning as the first of several cold fronts expected over the weekend rolled ...
News
1 week ago

SA's water situation 'serious but under control': Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the country must brace for a long dry season and urged consumers to do "whatever we can to save ...
Politics
6 days ago

'It's a ticking time bomb': Joburg road closed as zama-zamas cause extensive damage

A road in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, has been closed after it was destroyed by illegal miners, known as zama-zamas.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Unisa in a froth after professor says students spending allowances on wigs, not ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Homeless get to experience Boks' Rugby World Cup victory South Africa
  3. Cape Town woman wants R9m after discovering husband of six years is gay South Africa
  4. 'Our hearts are broken in pieces,' says family of murdered Clanwilliam teacher South Africa
  5. Zim government 'breathes fire' at US embassy after ambassador's comments Africa

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X