Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory
Online store Takealot has promised to give back R4m to some of its customers after the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The company had promised to give a full refund to 346 customers who had purchased selected Samsung televisions, but only if the Boks won.
The champs are bringing home gold! Congrats Bokke!— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 2, 2019
As promised, we’re giving 346 shoppers a FULL REFUND on selected Samsung TVs!
Come on, South Africa! Post a photo or video of how you're celebrating this historic victory!#BacktheBucks #Takealot #RWC2019! pic.twitter.com/nIp2GOvSUg
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his team thrashed England 32-12 on Saturday, making 346 Takealot customers winners too.
MyBroadband reported that the company said the televisions bought were worth R4m.
“All 346 shoppers … will be refunded the full value of their purchasing price. Just under 400 units across three different Samsung TV sets were made available, and collectively, amounted to R4m, which will all be refunded to Bok fans,” the company said.