South Africa

Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory

03 November 2019 - 11:19 By TIMESLIVE
SA players celebrate as Siya Kolisi holds aloft the Web Ellis Cup after their victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 on November 2 2019 in Japan.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Online store Takealot has promised to give back R4m to some of its customers after the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The company had promised to give a full refund to 346 customers who had purchased selected Samsung televisions, but only if the Boks won.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his team thrashed England 32-12 on Saturday, making 346 Takealot customers winners too.

MyBroadband reported that the company said the televisions bought were worth R4m.

“All 346 shoppers … will be refunded the full value of their purchasing price. Just under 400 units across three different Samsung TV sets were made available, and collectively, amounted to R4m, which will all be refunded to Bok fans,” the company said.

