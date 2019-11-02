IN MEMES | Mzansi over the moon at the Springboks' World Cup triumph

Social media was flooded with celebratory messages and jubilant reactions to the Springboks' triumph over England to win their third Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa beat England convincingly 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan.

Rassie Erasmus’ team dominated the English and knocked them out of their stride.

As captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, social media was filled with memes and messages celebrating both South Africa's victory and Kolisi as captain.

The hashtags #RWCFinal, #Springboks, #SiyaKolisi, #GoBokke, #RWC2019, South Africa, England and World Champions all dominated the trends list on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions: