IN MEMES | Mzansi over the moon at the Springboks' World Cup triumph
Social media was flooded with celebratory messages and jubilant reactions to the Springboks' triumph over England to win their third Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
South Africa beat England convincingly 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan.
Rassie Erasmus’ team dominated the English and knocked them out of their stride.
As captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, social media was filled with memes and messages celebrating both South Africa's victory and Kolisi as captain.
The hashtags #RWCFinal, #Springboks, #SiyaKolisi, #GoBokke, #RWC2019, South Africa, England and World Champions all dominated the trends list on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions:
A beautiful moment between president @CyrilRamaphosa and captain #SiyaKolisi #RWCFinal #Springboks #StrongerTogether #ENGvRSApic.twitter.com/U9xKO0BqPh— Insta: Karabo.Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) November 2, 2019
Can we please highlight the fact that SIYA is the first BLACK CAPTAIN to win the WORLD CUP😭😭😭😭😭#SiyaKolisi#RWCFinal2019 pic.twitter.com/QzFiwhqCU1— God's Masterpiece 👑 (@MakatiniNyeleti) November 2, 2019
#StrongerTogether you my man are a leader, you carry our hopes& dreams in this moment.— CATHERINE Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) November 2, 2019
Our Springboks played for us as a nation. Thank you for using the platfotm to empower & inspire 🇿🇦
"We can achieve anything if we stand as one" Siya Xolisa#Springboks #RWCFinal #RugbyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BcIrqvF0fq
A black child knows it's possible.— Pineapple 🍍 (@Gogontle_Gugu) November 2, 2019
A black Child knows their dreams are valid.
A black Child is inspired.
Congratulations Captain!!! Re a leboga Siya Kolisi!!!!#Springboks #SiyaKolisi #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/XVq1yb76OO
Only time a pimpi is needed for our struggle for a truly non racial South Africa, it’s Mapimpi 🇿🇦 Well done Die Bokke! What a team effort! #StrongerTogether #Springboks pic.twitter.com/2Qyug65cSV— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 2, 2019
BOKKE BOKKE BOKKE @VictorMatfield @SuperSportTV @kykNETtv @IGKhobane #CHEERS pic.twitter.com/yyZODKoAUy— Toks van der Linde (@toksvdl) November 2, 2019
Captain #SiyaKolisi the whole country is proud of you!!! 🏆👏🎊#ENGvRSA #ENGvSA #RWCFinal #RWC2019 #RugbyWorldCupfinal #GoBokke #Bokke #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/gKlajwpE95— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) November 2, 2019
Well done to the #sprinboks thanx for making us proud. Great job.. #SiyaKolisi#sprinboks#RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/wGteTNDkw8— NEO THEE MINISTER (@NeoTheeMinister) November 2, 2019
Our fiercest rival on the field, but always a friend off it.— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 2, 2019
Congratulations to @Springboks on winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Enjoy every moment. 🇿🇦#RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/oY19ZqQWS5
SO INCREDIBLY PROUD TO BE SOUTH AFRICAN 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Well done to each and every member of the Springbok team & management! #StrongerTogether #Bokke #RWC2019— Werner Kok (@wernerkok1) November 2, 2019
We won! 🇿🇦 #StrongerTogether#Springboks thank you! #RWCFinal #RWC2019— Mahikeng 🇿🇦 North-West (@curateMahikeng) November 2, 2019
Pic: @iAmnotMany pic.twitter.com/BkdYugrIBX
#SiyaKolisi #Mapimpi All it takes is belief! 🔥🔥🔥🔥Your background is not your future!! pic.twitter.com/jzcHimTN2t— Yaya👸 (@oyama_yaya) November 2, 2019
While we're here, can we please come up with a plan for Bafana Bafana and the Proteas🤦♀️🤦♀️#SiyaKolisi pic.twitter.com/wa1JUoSuIR— Refilwe_T (@znzthabane) November 2, 2019