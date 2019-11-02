Rugby

IN MEMES | Mzansi over the moon at the Springboks' World Cup triumph

02 November 2019 - 14:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Players of South Africa celebrate as Siya Kolisi of South Africa holds the Web Ellis Cup following their victory against England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Social media was flooded with celebratory messages and jubilant reactions to the Springboks' triumph over England to win their third Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa beat England convincingly 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan.

Rassie Erasmus’ team dominated the English and knocked them out of their stride.

As captain Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, social media was filled with memes and messages celebrating both South Africa's victory and Kolisi as captain.

The hashtags #RWCFinal, #Springboks, #SiyaKolisi, #GoBokke, #RWC2019, South Africa, England and World Champions all dominated the trends list on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

