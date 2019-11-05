Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako shot dead

Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako has died in a hail of bullets.

Mcako, 56, is the second prominent political figure to be killed in the town’s Khayamandi township this year. Police have confirmed Mcako was shot in his tavern on Friday night.

“This office can confirm a case of murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident occurred in the premises at Mengo Street in Khayamnandi Stellenbosch on Friday at about 10.30pm,” police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Tuesday.