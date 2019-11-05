South Africa

Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako shot dead

05 November 2019 - 10:55 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Cameron Mcako, left, was shot in his tavern on Friday night.
Cameron Mcako, left, was shot in his tavern on Friday night.
Image: Twitter/Earl September

Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako has died in a hail of bullets.

Mcako, 56, is the second prominent political figure to be killed in the town’s Khayamandi township this year. Police have confirmed Mcako was shot in his tavern on Friday night.

“This office can confirm a case of murder has been opened for investigation after a shooting incident occurred in the premises at Mengo Street in Khayamnandi Stellenbosch on Friday at about 10.30pm,” police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said on Tuesday.

Land grab leader gunned down two months after murder of Stellenbosch farmer

One of the leaders of a land grab in Stellenbosch which made global headlines was killed on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

“According to reports, police members attended to a complaint at the mentioned address and found the victim, a 56-year-old man, shot and fatally wounded. It has been reported that an unknown man entered the premises, fired shots at the victim and thereafter fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a nearby health care facility for medical attention, and later succumbed to his injuries.”

In August, land activist and politician Midas Wanana was shot dead outside his home in Khayamandi. Wanana had spearheaded the establishment of Azania, an informal settlement on slain landowner Stefan Smit’s Louiesenhof wine farm. Smit was killed in his home in June.

I’m next, says friend of slain land-grab leader

Midas Wanana, Stefan Smit and Zola Ndlasi became the global faces of SA’s battle for land.
News
1 month ago

On the day Wanana died, he organised a march against Mcako, accusing him of blocking service delivery in Khayamandi.

In September, Stellenbosch municipality spokesman Stuart Grobbelaar said the protesters were aggrieved because a week earlier the municipality had accepted a memorandum from a group “allegedly affiliated to Mr Mcako”. At the time of Wanana’s death, Mcako denied there was a contest for leadership in Khayamandi.

“Contestation about what? We know Kayamandi is under the ANC, so there is no leadership contestation,” he said.

Land activist and politician Midas Wanana was shot dead in August in Khayamandi, Stellenbosch. Image: YouTube/Al Jazeera
Land activist and politician Midas Wanana was shot dead in August in Khayamandi, Stellenbosch. Image: YouTube/Al Jazeera
Image: Al Jazeera

Mcako, a former deputy mayor of  Stellenbosch, joined the DA shortly before the municipal elections in 2016. 

In September, DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela told Times Select the friction between the two groups in Khayamandi was common knowledge.

“I know  there were groupings that did not see eye to eye,” he said.

“There has been bad blood between Wanana’s group and Mcako’s group.”

The tension was between individuals rather than their parties, he said.

“Wanana had enemies within his own party, and he also didn’t see eye to eye with Mcako.

“The same applies to Mcako. He is unpopular among some people in Kayamandi within his own party.”

MORE

Sindiso Magaqa's close friend Thabiso Zulu in hiding after assassination attempt

A close friend of slain ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa has discharged himself from hospital and gone into hiding following a failed attempt ...
Politics
1 week ago

Ward councillor murdered in the Eastern Cape

A ward councillor was shot and killed in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
News
4 months ago

Growing list of murders that South African police may never solve

Pensioner Lorraine Roberts was stabbed to death in her home, which was so modest that all there was to steal was a length of copper pipe. Three years ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X