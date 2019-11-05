'It's an honour', says Lesufi after being named acting social development MEC

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on Tuesday appointed as acting social development MEC.

This follows the death of Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, MEC for social development, in hospital on Friday evening.

"It's an honour to be chosen to fill her shoes temporarily. Issues of the weak, poor and vulnerable citizens are very close to my heart. I will execute this mandate until a permanent person is appointed," Lesufi told TimesLIVE.

Gauteng premier David Makhura announced Lesufi's appointment on Tuesday.

“I have appointed MEC Lesufi as the acting MEC for social development. Social development is very critical for us as this department is tasked with driving the agenda to end urban poverty and hunger," Makhura said.

He said Lesufi would "guide the department of social development to ensure the school uniform programme is expanded to learners from poor households, together with the distribution of dignity packs to girl learners”.

Makhura called on all stakeholders to support Lesufi.