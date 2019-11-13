South Africa

Angelo Agrizzi to face R37m theft, fraud and money laundering charges

13 November 2019
Criminal charges were laid on Wednesday against former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi.
Late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's nephew, Jared Watson, on Wednesday confirmed that criminal charges had been laid against former company executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Watson confirmed that charges had also been laid against the company’s former chief financial officer Andries van Tonder, as well as Agrizzi’s wife and brother.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening, the chartered accountant said he had opened fraud, money laundering and theft charges against the group in Krugersdorp.

Watson claimed that Agrizzi and Van Tonder allegedly syphoned R37.5m from Africa Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. “This was between the period of January 2012 and January 2017,” he said.

He told TimesLIVE that the missing funds were discovered after an in-depth investigation of their books, following damning confessions made at the state capture commission by Agrizzi.

On the charges against Agrizzi’s wife and brother, Watson said the two were alleged to have been registered as suppliers to Bosasa.

Meanwhile, Agrizzi said he had no idea where the charges stemmed from.

“I have been made aware of the charges by the press. I’m told it was Jared Watson who has laid the charges,” he said.

He said he was not sure whether Watson was acting on behalf of African Global Solutions.

“I cannot comment on that because I have not got a clue about this.”

