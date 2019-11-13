Angelo Agrizzi to face R37m theft, fraud and money laundering charges

Late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's nephew, Jared Watson, on Wednesday confirmed that criminal charges had been laid against former company executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Watson confirmed that charges had also been laid against the company’s former chief financial officer Andries van Tonder, as well as Agrizzi’s wife and brother.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening, the chartered accountant said he had opened fraud, money laundering and theft charges against the group in Krugersdorp.

Watson claimed that Agrizzi and Van Tonder allegedly syphoned R37.5m from Africa Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa. “This was between the period of January 2012 and January 2017,” he said.