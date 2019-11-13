Judges praised for ruling oral rape is as much a violation as other forms of rape

Oral rape has as much of a psychological impact on the victim as vaginal penetration and should be treated like any form of sexual violation.

This is according to Women and Men Against Child Abuse's spokesperson, Ngaa Murombedzi, who was commenting on a Western Cape high court judgment which dismissed an appeal by a man who had raped his daughter.

The man, from Vredenburg, had pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017.

His daughter had moved in with him in 2008 after years of being shunted between her parents.

According to court papers, the man admitted to perpetrating acts of rape on the child for seven years, starting in 2008, by forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

It was argued on the man’s behalf during the sentencing appeal that the magistrate’s court had erred in finding that there no compelling and substantial circumstances justifying a deviation from the life imprisonment sentence.

“It was submitted that … the rapes were not accompanied by violence or threats of violence; the oral rape of the victim is not the most severe form of rape.