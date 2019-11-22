PODCAST | Samurai swords, Satanism and Slipknot — SA’s strange school murder

Armed with three swords and replica masks resembling those worn by the heavy metal band Slipknot, he went on a rampage, taking one innocent life and seriously wounding three other people.

The investigation into the horrendous act would reveal possible links to Satanism, an unstable home life and accusations of bullying.

In episode 13 of the True Crime South African podcast, we delve into the reality of what sparked Harmse’s atrocious act. We also take a look at the Satanic panic which gripped Krugersdorp during that time, and how it would eventually play a role in the deaths of another 11 people.

