Evidence from crash at Swartkops bridge that killed UK tourists sent to expert unit

Evidence from a crash in which three UK charity workers died when their bakkie and trailer plunged into the Swartkops River has been sent to a specialist team of accident investigators in Pretoria.

Britons Susanna Naylor, 54, her husband, Christopher, 58, and A Rocha International charity co-founder Miranda Harris, 66, died from blunt-force trauma — either caused by the impact when the bakkie hit the bridge barrier or when it plunged into the water — on October 28.

Harris’s husband, Peter, survived and was discharged from hospital last week, reports HeraldLIVE.

However, police confirmed he had been readmitted just days later for more tests.