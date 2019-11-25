KZN legislature offers condolences after NFP leader's double tragedy

KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce on Monday offered condolences to National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Vikizitha Mlotshwa, who lost his fiancée and daughter last week under tragic circumstances.

Boyce and members of the legislature visited the Mlotshwa family in Winterton, in the Drakensberg, to pay their respects.

Mlotshwa’s fiancée, Amelia Dlamini, and her son, Sheleni Jnr, were engulfed by a fire at their Winterton home on Thursday.

Boyce said despite the brave efforts of police officers who rescued Dlamini from the inferno and rushed her to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries the following day.