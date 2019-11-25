South Africa

KZN legislature offers condolences after NFP leader's double tragedy

25 November 2019 - 20:56 By Ernest Mabuza
KZN legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce visited NFP leader Vikizitha Mlotshwa on Monday after his fiancée and daughter died last week.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce on Monday offered condolences to National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Vikizitha Mlotshwa, who lost his fiancée and daughter last week under tragic circumstances.

Boyce and members of the legislature visited the Mlotshwa family in Winterton, in the Drakensberg, to pay their respects.

Mlotshwa’s fiancée, Amelia Dlamini, and her son, Sheleni Jnr, were engulfed by a fire at their Winterton home on Thursday.

Boyce said despite the brave efforts of police officers who rescued Dlamini from the inferno and rushed her to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Sheleni Jnr, who was also rescued from the blaze, remains in a critical but stable condition at a Durban hospital.

Upon learning of her mother’s passing, Dlamini’s daughter Busiswa, 15, committed suicide.

“On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, I wish to express our deepest condolences to our colleague Mr Mlotshwa, his family and friends. It is heartbreaking that they have gone through such as tragic incident. We will keep them in our prayers during this difficult time,” said Boyce during the visit.

The provincial legislature has dispatched a team of professional counsellors to help the family.

Boyce commended the police for their bravery, saying their exemplary acts showed that they were dedicated servants of the people.

"We have been told that one of the police officers who rescued both Ms Dlamini and her son was also injured. We wish him a speedy recovery," she added.

Dlamini will be laid to rest on Saturday and Busiswa will be buried on Sunday.

