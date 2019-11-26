South Africa

Former friends set to resume battle in 'Qwaqwa k-word case' in February

26 November 2019 - 13:48 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Peter-Paul Ngwenya found himself on the wrong side of a crimen injuria case after using the k-word against his former friend, Fani Titi.
Image: Robert Tshabalala.

Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya's crimen injuria case has been postponed to next year.

Ngwenya was convicted of crimen injuria by the Randburg magistrate's court in August. The court acquitted him on two counts of contravening court orders.

He made a brief appearance again on Tuesday, and his case was postponed to February 4 for arguments on sentencing. His lawyer and the prosecutor were not present in court.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years as a political prisoner on Robben Island‚ initially faced two counts of contravening a protection order obtained by his former long-term friend, Fani Titi. 

He was convicted of crimen injuria for referring to Titi in a text message as a "Qwaqwa k****r" and a "Bantustan boss".

In the same text message he told Aqeel Patel‚ managing director of MRC Media: “You will bleed.” He added that Titi would “see his mother”‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother was dead.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi stemmed from a business deal that turned sour.

