Sweaty weather alert: It's going to be hotter than 40 degrees in some towns
Temperatures are forecast to hit 43°C in the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet on Thursday, as heatwave conditions were forecast for parts of SA.
Several towns across the country were expected to swelter in the high 30s, with some exceeding the 40°C mark.
They included Taung in the North West at 41°C, Upington in the Northern Cape at 42°C, Beaufort West in the Western Cape at 42°C and Komani in the Eastern Cape at 39°C.
Johannesburg will be “cooler” at 32°C, Durban 27°C and Cape Town 33°C.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) said in its travellers forecast that a heatwave with persistently high temperatures was expected over parts of the Western Cape until Thursday. The same applied to parts of the Free State and North West, the interior of the Northern and Eastern Cape provinces until Friday.
Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng will feel the heat until at least Sunday.