South Africa

Heatwave pushes Vaal Dam level to below half for first time in three years

21 October 2019 - 15:16 By TimesLIVE
Consumers are being asked to conserve water as the scorching heat, high winds and lack of rain in Gauteng contribute to the falling level of the Vaal Dam.
Consumers are being asked to conserve water as the scorching heat, high winds and lack of rain in Gauteng contribute to the falling level of the Vaal Dam.
Image: 123RF/maridav

The hot and windy heatwave coupled with a lack of rain in Gauteng is contributing to the rapid decline in the level of the Vaal Dam.

The city of Johannesburg said on Monday the dam's levels had fallen below 50% for the first time in nearly three years.

VBHydrology and Gauteng Weather tweeted that the dam was only 49.64% full.

Residents are being urged to use water sparingly.

The department of water affairs said last week that the Vaal Dam, which is one of the critical dams in the Integrated Vaal River System, was at 51.5%, down from 53% the previous week.

At the same time last year, the dam was more than 86% full.

"Gauteng province is presently experiencing high temperatures (with maximums of about 30ºC) and this situation is compounded by the slight rainfalls which are scarce and far apart. Another contributory factor is the shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water tunnel for two months for maintenance (until the end of November)," the department said.

In contrast, the Sterkfontein Dam was holding steady at just over 90%, the department said. The Bloemhof Dam was also in a healthy state at 84%.

In the Western Cape the latest average dam level for the province is 64%, and 79% for major dams supplying Cape Town.

The situation in the interior of the province, including in the Karoo and particularly in the agriculture sector, remains serious and continues to be monitored, said the province.

MORE

Sewage pushes E.coli levels in Vaal to dangerous levels, environmental group says

Sewage pouring into the Vaal River system is having a major ecological impact and creating a heath risk - and resulting in dangerously high E.coli ...
News
3 days ago

Joburgers urged to use water carefully as Vaal Dam levels drop

The City of Johannesburg has warned residents to use water sparingly after water levels at the Vaal Dam dropped to just over 50%.
News
1 week ago

Farmers thirst for drop of hope

Government is about to release final master plan on water crisis
Business
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  5. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X