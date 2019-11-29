Supplement scores a fail for claiming it can raise pupils' exam marks

TV and radio adverts suggesting a nutritional supplement can improve a child’s exam marks by 30% have been banned.

The decision by the advertising watchdog follows complaints by consumers Siebert Kruger and Louis Fourie about ads for Bio-Strath.

They said the claim, in the form of a mother’s testimonial, was an “unproven and misleading statement”.

Fourie told the Advertising Regulatory Board in his complaint: “If the claimed impact on academic performance were true, this product would provide the solution to South Africa’s educational crisis.”

Kruger said at best, taking the supplement could contribute to improved brain functioning. But the way Bio-Strath marketed its product “ignores the significance of psychological, medicinal, genetic, environmental and individual factors which [affect] ability to perform well.”