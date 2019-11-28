Consumers see red over claim that beef should be part of their daily diet

Africa’s biggest cattle company has agreed to withdraw an ad which says a healthy lifestyle should involve a daily helping of beef.

Karan Beef, with 150,000 cattle on its farm in Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, made the pledge in response to two complaints to the advertising watchdog.

Nicola Millson and Peter de Fouw wrote to the Advertising Regulatory Board after seeing a Karan newspaper ad that said: “Want a healthy lifestyle? Make beef part of your daily diet.”

Millson said the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had warned that red meat was probably carcinogenic to humans.

“Furthermore, the WHO states that the risk of colorectal cancer could increase by 17% for every 100g portion of red meat eaten daily,” she said.

De Fouw told the watchdog it was a “medically proven fact” that red meat causes cancer.