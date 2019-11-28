South Africa

Consumers see red over claim that beef should be part of their daily diet

28 November 2019 - 10:11 By Dave Chambers
Karan Beef has been taken to task over a claim that a daily helping of beef should be part of a healthy lifestyle.
Karan Beef has been taken to task over a claim that a daily helping of beef should be part of a healthy lifestyle.
Image: 123rf/Yod Pimsen

Africa’s biggest cattle company has agreed to withdraw an ad which says a healthy lifestyle should involve a daily helping of beef.

Karan Beef, with 150,000 cattle on its farm in Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, made the pledge in response to two complaints to the advertising watchdog.

Nicola Millson and Peter de Fouw wrote to the Advertising Regulatory Board after seeing a Karan newspaper ad that said: “Want a healthy lifestyle? Make beef part of your daily diet.”

Millson said the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had warned that red meat was probably carcinogenic to humans.

“Furthermore, the WHO states that the risk of colorectal cancer could increase by 17% for every 100g portion of red meat eaten daily,” she said.

De Fouw told the watchdog it was a “medically proven fact” that red meat causes cancer.

The beef with eating red meat: is it really bad for you?

We get to the bones of the debate over whether eating meat may negatively affect your health
Lifestyle
6 months ago

In its response, Karan said it had not been negligent in ignoring the possible link between meat consumption and cancer in the article accessible with the QR code that appeared in its ad.

The watchdog’s finding said: “In response to subsequent queries, [Karan] submitted that they will not make reference to daily consumption in future claims without firm evidence.”

It said it was satisfied that Karan’s undertaking was unequivocal and would take no further action.

The health content on Karan’s website focuses on “the hormone myth”, but does not mention cancer.

Holy cow! Biltong could be making you manic, say scientists

A US study on the effect of nitrates on mental health is bad news for those who like their garage meat snacks
Lifestyle
1 year ago

“A healthy lifestyle requires lean beef as part of the daily nutritional diet. It is a rich source of protein and contains the nine essential amino acids that your body is unable to produce,” it says. “Protein is the primary nutrient in the diet and is indispensable. Beef is also an excellent source of minerals, especially iron, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, copper, magnesium and manganese.

“For a limited, but adequate, intake of cholesterol, the Heart Foundation SA and dietary guidelines recommend that a total of 300mg of cholesterol be consumed daily.

“Research studies on SA beef have been clear that a serving of 100g of cooked boneless lean beef provides less than a third of the recommended intake.”

READ MORE

Avoid processed meat‚ or cook it well‚ if you don't want listeria

With 172 people dead in the world’s largest documented outbreak of listeriosis‚ the government is urging people at high risk of the disease to avoid ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Braai and you'll die: Doctors' stark warning to breast cancer survivors

If you’ve survived breast cancer‚ skip the braai this weekend. That’s the advice from US doctors who have found that higher consumption of braaied‚ ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Bolivia touts llama as healthy alternative to beef

Danish chef Kamilla Seidler is carefully preparing steak tartare at Gustu, an upscale restaurant in the Bolivian capital La Paz. But instead of the ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | ‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway South Africa

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X