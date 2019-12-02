South Africa

Father bust for murder after digging up son's body from backyard grave

02 December 2019 - 20:24 By Peter Ramothwala
A man has been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly killing his son and burying him in his backyard.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A father has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son and burying his body in a shallow grave in the backyard of his home in Limpopo, SowetanLIVE reported.

Police spokesman Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the father, a Lesotho national, was arrested on Monday morning at Ngwanamatlang village, in the Jane Furse Sekhukhune district.

"According to information, a 35-year old man from Lesotho allegedly suffocated his son with a blanket. He dug a shallow grave and buried his son," he said.

Mojapelo said the man had fetched his son from the mother, who is staying in Gauteng, two weeks earlier.

"The community members saw the suspicious grave and questioned the suspect, who tried to run away but was traced and arrested. The suspect was admitted in hospital with serious injuries and is under police guard," he said.

In a video clip that has emerged, the man, wearing a green T-shirt and blue trousers, is seen surrounded by angry community members demanding the boy's body. He is seen using a spade to dig up the shallow grave. When he reaches the body, it is in a mealie-meal bag covered in a blanket.

One of the community members can be heard saying that the man confessed to killing his son and burying him in a shallow grave in the backyard.

"He said he didn't know what got into him when he killed his son," he said.

Another resident can be heard saying that the body was scalded with boiling water.

"We can confirm that the case of murder has been opened and the father will appear in court soon," added Mojapelo. 

