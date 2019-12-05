South Africa

Duo arrested after cops robbed at Northern Cape police station

05 December 2019 - 14:22 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police have arrested two men in connection with the attack on a Northern Cape police station, where two officers were tied up before the robbers fled with six firearms.
Image: 123RF/martinfredy

Two men are expected to appear in the Barkly West magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with an armed robbery at the Windsorton police station in the Northern Cape in October. 

Four men attacked the police station, 60km north of Kimberley, on the night of October 2 and tied up the only two officers at the station, before raiding the safe for firearms. They took four 9mm pistols and two R5 rifles.

“It later transpired that the same group committed another armed robbery at a BP garage in Virginia immediately thereafter, where one victim was wounded after several people were robbed of their personal items,” the Hawks said in a statement.

The two men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested on Wednesday in the Free State and Gauteng respectively, following a Hawks investigation.

The investigating team recovered four pistols – one illegal handgun and the three official firearms - the two stolen R5 rifles, and a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The Hawks said the search for more suspects continues.

