South Africa

Officers bound, weapons stolen in 'raid' on police station

03 October 2019 - 15:55 By Dan Meyer
The Hawks are looking for four men who held up a police station in Windsorton, in the Northern Cape on Wednesday night.
A manhunt is under way after armed robbers attacked the Windsorton police station in the Northern Cape on Wednesday night, tying up the only two officers at the station before raiding the safe for firearms.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] at 10.30pm, four males entered the police station and tied up the two officers on duty with cable ties," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi. “They held the police officials hostage and took their pistols from them. They then demanded to go to the safe and they took four pistols (9mm) and two rifles."

She said it was “convenient and normal" for there to be only two officers manning the station, because “Windsorton is a small place".

The suspects fled with their haul of weapons in a white Audi A3 with Botswana licence plates, Mnisi said. It took the officers “about an hour" to free themselves and call for help.

No arrests have been made.

Mnisi said the priority crimes unit had made progress on catching the culprits, but said she didn't want to jeopardise the operation by making any more information public.

